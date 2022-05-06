tengoku
Phuket marks 43 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 43 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 5), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,306.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 May 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for May 5, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:26pm.

Using the old format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

Under the new entry measures introduced last Sunday (May 1), international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 113.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 43 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 361, as follows:

  • Apr 29 - 69 new cases
  • Apr 30 - 56 new cases
  • May 1 - 57 new cases
  • May 2 - 44 new cases
  • May 3 - 39 new cases
  • May 4 - 53 new cases
  • May 5 - 43 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The report also marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 5, there are 917 people under medical care or supervision, 28 fewer than the 945 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 70 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 57 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from to six to four.

According to the report for May 5, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 76 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 17 ‘Green’ patients (-10) in care.

A further eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+1), and four were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-2).

The report also marked that of 1,058 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 120 were occupied (-14).

Phuket community
Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

A depressing list of Thai 'High class' people that operate a children prostitution ring. I ...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

Has TMD caught on that Wind Guru is spot on most of the time? WG forecasts rain through Monday at ti...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

I use it most days along with Windy if it’s down easy enough to switch to Surat Thani - couple of ...(Read More)

Phuket making strides towards having COVID declared endemic, says PPHO chief

Kurt , You got Pfizer from walk ins I got Sinovax and then AZ both at Thalang walk in but then i...(Read More)

Anutin favours ending Thailand Pass for Thai returnees

What about expat returnees. Surely they should also be included in this proposal?...(Read More)

Youth dept chief tied to sex trafficking ring

How do such scum ever get jobs in positions of authority? Does greed turn these people in to a....ho...(Read More)

Thunderstorms forecast for Phuket

The TMD Phuket rain radar is out of service more often than it works. ...(Read More)

Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn

The Junta is buying the submarines, with or without engines. They want to spend billions on F35'...(Read More)

Kamala Beach empty as officials ramp up ‘fish safety’ patrols

On May 02, Dekaaskopp did ridicule my suggestion of having 'Beach Water Patrols'. Well khun...(Read More)

Bribe plot rumours swirl

According Justice Minister Somsak, I understand, is B30mn to much 'bribe' seen the time the ...(Read More)

 

