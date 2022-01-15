BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 420 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 420 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 14), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 26,050.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 15 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:53am.

The report marked 99 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 11 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report also marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 145.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

The two deaths reported yesterday were the first COVID deaths reported for January. No details have been provided regarding the two deaths. The previous COVID death was reported on Dec 21. 

Meanwhile, the 420 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,180, as follows:

  • Jan 8 - 416 new cases
  • Jan 9 - 513 new cases
  • Jan 10 - 468 new cases
  • Jan 11 - 470 new cases
  • Jan 12 - 452 new cases
  • Jan 13 - 441 new cases
  • Jan 14 - 420 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 45 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,558 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 777 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,406 people were under medical care or supervision, 159 more than the 4,247 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 21,644 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 371 more than the 21,273 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 128 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 458 to 422 (-36).

According to the report for Jan 14, there are still three ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 397 ‘Yellow’ patients (+5) and 103 ‘Green’ patients (-38) in care.

A further 640 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+35), and 392 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-15), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 14 also marked that of 3,014 hospital beds in total available (-10), 1,535 were occupied (-13).

