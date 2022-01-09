BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 416 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 416 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 8), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 22,299.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 8, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:43am.

The report marked 142 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 76 new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December. So far no COVID deaths have been reported in January.

Meanwhile, the 416 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,653, as follows:

  • Jan 2 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 3 - 149 new cases
  • Jan 4 - 156 new cases
  • Jan 5 - 227 new cases
  • Jan 6 - 256 new cases
  • Jan 7 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 8 - 416 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 41 (+1) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 841 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 511 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 2,516 people were under medical care or supervision, 514 more than the 2,002 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,783 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 121 more than the 19,662 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 42 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 196 to 289.

According to the report for Jan 8, there are now two ‘Red’ patient (+1), 374 ‘Yellow’ patients (+21) and 170 ‘Green’ patients (+13) in care.

A further 671 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+16), and 255 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 8 also marked that of 2,530 hospital beds in total available (+26), 1,472 were occupied (+50).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: What are they doing?
Omicron cases likely undetected
Young children to receive Pfizer jabs
Hunt for shrimp vendor killer continues
‘Big Cleaning Day’ for Phuket
Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys
Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review
Phuket sets up helpline for those impacted by COVID fallout
World passes 300 million COVID cases as Omicron breaks records
Ministry jab plan for this year gets nod
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go suspended indefinitely, 4 Sandbox provinces, More Bangla cases || January 7
Two slain as man opens fire at Phuket Town fresh market
Phuket to remain ‘Blue zone’ as COVID measures elevated
False alarm over COVID-positive French couple missing from Phuket hotel

 

Phuket community
Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys

Seeing the photo's of that meeting, it would have been more normal if Governor addressed the un...(Read More)

Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys

Outrageous and insulting of Governor to 'remind' foreign Envoys of democratic countries. He ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

The onus should be on the rental shop to check if the tourist has a valid bike licence. The jetski r...(Read More)

Governor touts ‘Sandbox v2’, targets key problems to keep Phuket tourism open

@Kurt, Believe me, I did not want to call one of those loathsome "agents"....But my friend...(Read More)

Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review

When the level of service does not come up to standard it is every person's right to comment or ...(Read More)

Hunt for shrimp vendor killer continues

What is wrong with somebody's brain if they can shoot 5 people over a disagreement about prices ...(Read More)

‘Big Cleaning Day’ for Phuket

Great!. Now all that needs to be done is teach the badly behaving tourists to follow the rules and s...(Read More)

Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys

The lack of foreign tourists adhering to the mask wearing rules is easily the biggest problem. Russi...(Read More)

Follow the rules, Governor reminds foreign envoys

Less talk and more action. Impose those fines and jail time and maybe people will adhere to the reg...(Read More)

Resort vows to sue guest for B3m over bad review

Honesty clerly bot the best policy in Thailand. At least this has backfired on them and will generat...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 