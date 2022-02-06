BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 415 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 415 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 5), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 17,662.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 5, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:42am.

The report marked 145 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 12.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 415 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,763, as follows:

  • Jan 30 - 393 new cases
  • Jan 31 - 385 new cases
  • Feb 1 - 387 new cases
  • Feb 2 - 395 new cases
  • Feb 3 - 379 new cases
  • Feb 4 - 407 new cases
  • Feb 5 - 415 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,104 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 696 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 5, there are 4,465 people under medical care or supervision, 18 more than the 4,447 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 542 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 230 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 629 to 744.

According to the report for Feb 5, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 513 ‘Yellow’ patients (-8) and 125 ‘Green’ patients (+12) in care.

A further 810 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+67), and 743 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+114).

The report also marked that of 3,226 hospital beds in total available (+7), 2,197 were occupied (+176).

Ash Ward | 06 February 2022 - 11:26:16 

Covid infections keep going up every day in Phuket.
The bars and nightclubs need to go back to 9pm closing to stop the spreading of the virus.

 

