Phuket marks 413 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 413 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 7), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 18,808.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 February 2022, 09:04AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Feb 7, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:25am.

The report marked 150 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 12.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 413 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,832, as follows:

  • Feb 1 - 387 new cases
  • Feb 2 - 395 new cases
  • Feb 3 - 379 new cases
  • Feb 4 - 407 new cases
  • Feb 5 - 415 new cases
  • Feb 6 - 436 new cases
  • Feb 7 - 413 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,371 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 703 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 7, there are 4,510 people under medical care or supervision, 95 more than the 4,415 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 471 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 328 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 531 to 541.

According to the report for Feb 7, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 520 ‘Yellow’ patients (+16) and 134 ‘Green’ patients (+11) in care.

A further 832 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+87), and 541 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-213).

The report also marked that of 3,236 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 2,033 were occupied (-99).

Ash Ward | 08 February 2022 - 13:16:41 

4371  Sandbox arrivals have tested positive for the virus since January 1st. The Sandbox needs to be stopped!

 

