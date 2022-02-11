Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 412 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 10), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 20,499.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 11 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:36pm.

The report marked 111 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 14 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 15.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 412 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,942, as follows:

Feb 4 - 407 new cases

Feb 5 - 415 new cases

Feb 6 - 436 new cases

Feb 7 - 413 new cases

Feb 8 - 425 new cases

Feb 9 - 434 new cases

Feb 10 - 412 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,750 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 744 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 10, there are 4,797 people under medical care or supervision, zero change from yesterday.

The report also marked 424 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday (also zero change from yesterday) ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 190 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 563 to 589.

According to the report for Feb 10, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 516 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 154 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 890 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+26), and 589 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+26).

The report also marked that of 3,375 hospital beds in total available (+92), 2,155 were occupied (+45).