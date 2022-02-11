BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, two new deaths

Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 412 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 10), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 20,499.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 11 February 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Feb 10, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:36pm.

The report marked 111 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 14 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 15.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 412 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,942, as follows:

  • Feb 4 - 407 new cases
  • Feb 5 - 415 new cases
  • Feb 6 - 436 new cases
  • Feb 7 - 413 new cases
  • Feb 8 - 425 new cases
  • Feb 9 - 434 new cases
  • Feb 10 - 412 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 4,750 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 744 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

C and C Marine

According to the report for Feb 10, there are 4,797 people under medical care or supervision, zero change from yesterday.

The report also marked 424 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday (also zero change from yesterday) ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 190 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 563 to 589.

According to the report for Feb 10, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 516 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 154 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 890 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+26), and 589 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+26).

The report also marked that of 3,375 hospital beds in total available (+92), 2,155 were occupied (+45).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia warns koalas ‘endangered’ as numbers plunge
COVID surge spooks government
Sandhu killers have fled Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Arrest made in ’Indian gangster’ killing, Bill to support craft brewers? Body parts in canals || February 10
Police hunt man for violent mugging of German TV presenter
Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car
Fight continues over dredging of Ao Kung
Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027
Phuket marks 434 new COVID cases, one new death
Indonesia starts testing homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on humans
Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Beer-pouring fight, Angry truckers, Thailand Pass Update || February 9
Hunt for Sandhu killers continues
Phuket expat tangled up in ’fake police’ scam
Beijing sells troubled Xinjiang as a winter sports paradise

 

Phuket community
Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

.. Thai Owners of weapons are invited to come in. Invited!!!! Didn't go their houses and arrest...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

A very strange affair developing. Gangster killed by rival gangsters. And top police chief comes for...(Read More)

Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car

So they arrest a "foreign" man for renting the Indian guy a car....but in another article ...(Read More)

Thailand to host first International Air Show in 2027

Middle of summer here in Melbourne, currently around 20c. We are having night temperatures of about ...(Read More)

Have a quick ATK before heading between the sheets

This story is hysterically funny. Got to love last year's advice. Doggy style in, missionary pos...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

@Den87 re nationality of infected tourists, see today’s Bangkok Post, which reported that 107 of t...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

A .38 is actually a fraction of inches -specifically .357 which does correlate closely with 9 mill...(Read More)

Tour bubble plan in works

Good new for the Chinese. They're sorely missed in Thailand. ...(Read More)

Foreigner’s assassins ‘are hiding in Phuket’

Pathetic. I see all the detectives from abroad are on the case here. ...(Read More)

Foreigner arrested for GPS in Sandhu’s car

Maybe this foreign man rent out the car to this Indian man. And want to have Controll on the car, ma...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 