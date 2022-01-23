BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 412 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 22), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 30,082.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 23 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 22, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:33am.

The report marked 116 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 149.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far six deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 412 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,685, as follows:

  • Jan 16 - 389 new cases
  • Jan 17 - 348 new cases
  • Jan 18 - 383 new cases
  • Jan 19 - 391 new cases
  • Jan 20 - 377 new cases
  • Jan 21 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 22 - 412 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 2,386 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 894 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

MGID

According to the report, 3,600 people were under medical care or supervision, 31 more than the 3,569 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 26,482 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 500 more than the 25,982 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 67 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 317 to 314.

According to the report for Jan 22, there are four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 429 ‘Yellow’ patients (-35) and 142 ‘Green’ patients (+4) in care.

A further 772 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-6), and 314 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-3), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,063 hospital beds in total available (-693), 1,661 were occupied (-40).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Briton killed, compatriot badly hurt in knife attack
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s great disconnect
Turtle lays first eggs of the year at Ao Sane Beach
No further signs of the Bang Tao Beach crocodile
Health concerns ahead of CNY, students returning to class
Telecomms commission discusses 5G coverage in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation
Soi Dog stems distemper outbreak at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party to death
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Free counselling for foreign retirees
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask warnings, Bangkok transit flights, Crocodile swims to Surin Beach? || January 21
Crocodile sighted off Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach
Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui
Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

 

Phuket community
Free counselling for foreign retirees

What is the catch when a Thai police captain starts talking about International human rights laws an...(Read More)

Telecomms commission discusses 5G coverage in Phuket

So slow internet speeds here are nothing to do with the poor infrastructure island wide? Over the ye...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends visas for tourists stuck in Hotel Isolation

So immigration officers go and visit covid positive tourists?? Isn't that a great way to help sp...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

Double nationality, many Thai officials refuse to admit that, is fully allowed in Thailand. Ex Prime...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

In Thailand many so called mixed marriages are actually just 'Living together' contracts onl...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Take their pic and call 1155 Get the manager's name who allows patrons to not wear masks. ...(Read More)

Turtle lays first eggs of the year at Ao Sane Beach

don't worry: soon the killing tourist herd will come back...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

what actually happen if your wife die do here family inherit her half in thailand and abroad , Bob...(Read More)

Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui

Only Kurt could have changed a story about some missing Estonians into a rant about traffic laws and...(Read More)

Free counselling for foreign retirees

@Johnc. Poor lamb. Its only one day every three months. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 