Phuket marks 407 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 407 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 4), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 17,091.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 3, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 2:09am.

The report marked 172 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists and no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 12.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 407 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,706, as follows:

Jan 29 - 360 new cases

Jan 30 - 393 new cases

Jan 31 - 385 new cases

Feb 1 - 387 new cases

Feb 2 - 395 new cases

Feb 3 - 379 new cases

Feb 4 - 407 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,959 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 696 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 4, there are 4,447 people under medical care or supervision, 282 more than the 4,165 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 297 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 203 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 604 to 629.

According to the report for Feb 4, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 521 ‘Yellow’ patients (+1) and 113 ‘Green’ patients (+15) in care.

A further 743 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-51), and 629 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+25).

The report also marked that of 3,219 hospital beds in total available (+2), 2,021 were occupied (+101).