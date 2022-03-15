Phuket marks 405 new COVID cases, four new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 405 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 14), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 41,252.

Tuesday 15 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:40pm.

The report marked 12 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 11 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 36 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 73.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 405 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,370, as follows:

Mar 8 - 545 new cases

Mar 9 - 523 new cases

Mar 10 - 498 new cases

Mar 11 - 492 new cases

Mar 12 - 464 new cases

Mar 13 - 443 new cases

Mar 14 - 405 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,171 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,891 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 14, there are 4,871 people under medical care or supervision, 410 fewer than the 5,281 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 834 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 552 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 141 to 120.

According to the report for Mar 14, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (-1), 315 ‘Yellow’ patients (-38) and 25 ‘Green’ patients (+5) in care.

A further 337 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-40), and 120 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-14).

The report also marked that of 2,987 hospital beds in total available (-130), 812 were occupied (-88).