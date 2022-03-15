BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 405 new COVID cases, four new deaths

Phuket marks 405 new COVID cases, four new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 405 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 14), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 41,252.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 14, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:40pm.

The report marked 12 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 11 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked four new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 36 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 73.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 405 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,370, as follows:

  • Mar 8 - 545 new cases
  • Mar 9 - 523 new cases
  • Mar 10 - 498 new cases
  • Mar 11 - 492 new cases
  • Mar 12 - 464 new cases
  • Mar 13 - 443 new cases
  • Mar 14 - 405 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,171 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,891 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

HeadStart International School Phuket

According to the report for Mar 14, there are 4,871 people under medical care or supervision, 410 fewer than the 5,281 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 834 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 552 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 141 to 120.

According to the report for Mar 14, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (-1), 315 ‘Yellow’ patients (-38) and 25 ‘Green’ patients (+5) in care.

A further 337 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-40), and 120 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-14).

The report also marked that of 2,987 hospital beds in total available (-130), 812 were occupied (-88).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier ushers in new deep south airport as insurgent group marks anniversary || March 15
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises
Roi Rim Lay heads to Kamala
More turtle eggs laid north of Phuket
Deadly strikes rock Ukraine despite talks with Russia
Ministry reports Hong Kong COVID strain
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal car crash involving top cop’s son, Elephant Day buffets, Forest ranger manhunt || March 14
Power outages to affect Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay areas
Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid
Phuket Heroines Festival in full flight
Songkran water ritual a health risk, says government
Russia asks China for military aid on Ukraine: US media
Fear over ‘new bug strain’
Phuket marks 443 new COVID cases, two more deaths

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises

In short, Thailand is a developing country in terms of tourism. They are short-sighted and only thi...(Read More)

More turtle eggs laid north of Phuket

phucket best place...(Read More)

Ministry reports Hong Kong COVID strain

When will this madness end? Can't people see that the countries with strictest lockdown measures...(Read More)

No-quarantine travel with Malaysia to start this month

Mid March now. Did quarantine free travel scheme started already? Is VTL with or without 1 night qu...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

I agree with Kurt. Australians can already fly to Bali. Many Ausssies would come to Phuket if the re...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russian embassies in Europe don't get a chance to come out with such 'urge'.The embassy ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Spiking new Omicron variant figures in China. Overthere more and more areas again in lock down. So, ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Panic-panic playing among Officialdom about a new Omicron Variant in HongKong. Keep it simple, just ...(Read More)

Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

Please train Thai drivers how to use a circle and not to exit from the inner circle. Consider it the...(Read More)

Marriott closes Moscow office, provides US$1mn in humanitarian aid

A single company donates $1,000,000 whilst an entire country donates a pitiful $60,000....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 