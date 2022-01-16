BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 400 new COVID cases, one new death

Phuket marks 400 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 400 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 15), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 26,601.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 January 2022, 09:43AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 2:14am.

The report marked 126 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 24 new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

The death reported yesterday was the third COVID death reported for January. No details have been provided regarding the death.

Meanwhile, the 400 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,164, as follows:

  • Jan 9 - 513 new cases
  • Jan 10 - 468 new cases
  • Jan 11 - 470 new cases
  • Jan 12 - 452 new cases
  • Jan 13 - 441 new cases
  • Jan 14 - 420 new cases
  • Jan 15 - 400 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 (+1) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,684 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 801 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,406 people were under medical care or supervision, no change from the 4,406 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 22,037 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 393 more than the 21,644 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 91 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 422 to 397.

According to the report for Jan 15, there are still three ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 393 ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) and 95 ‘Green’ patients (-8) in care.

A further 814 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+174), and 397 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+5), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 15 also marked that of 3121 hospital beds in total available (+107), 1,702 were occupied (+167).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soaring pork prices linked to supply hogging
Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed
Man recounts 21-day ordeal, lost and fleeing elephants
Commerce Ministry to propose B1.4bn plan to reduce living costs
Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order
More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive
Search on for another Russian tourist missing from Phuket hotel
Sinking platform at Chalong Pier under repair
Legal Matters: Former employees working against you
Govt mulls easing virus curbs
Phuket officials push local pineapples as Chinese New Year gifts
Six Andaman national parks on Unesco World Heritage Centre’s ‘tentative list’
Phuket marks 420 new COVID cases, two new deaths
Thailand to make COVID-19 pill: Anutin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Approved Test & Go tourists allowed after deadline, Crocodile instead of pork? || January 14

 

Phuket community
More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

They really need to start dishing out fines to people who don't follow the rules and it's no...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

You can't move for beach vendors in Kamala either. It's not as if the cops are unaware of th...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

Sec2 seems to be right in his Jan 5-15 couple observation. Clearly very unprofessional/off the worl...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

Security guard walked up handed one mask to a family of five, then walked off, embarrassed and did n...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

Is there a silent understanding between PEBA 'President' and Bangla venue entrepreneurs to s...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing virus curbs

When Government mulls easing virus curbs than it can make a statement by re-installing 'Test &am...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

Maybe the PN can clarify if they really escaped, or just didn't know. Very confusing. In any c...(Read More)

More Russians check out of Phuket hotel after testing positive

This story does not make any sense. Couple to stay Jan 5-15, goes for test on 14 which is 9 days aft...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

A cristal clear piece of 'Opinion'. It seems that mobile food vendors operate freely in a l...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing virus curbs

Thailand please do not become blase about the omicron variant just because it's symptoms are not...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 