Phuket marks 400 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 400 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 15), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 26,601.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 January 2022, 09:43AM

The PPHO report for Jan 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 2:14am.

The report marked 126 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 24 new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

The death reported yesterday was the third COVID death reported for January. No details have been provided regarding the death.

Meanwhile, the 400 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,164, as follows:

Jan 9 - 513 new cases

Jan 10 - 468 new cases

Jan 11 - 470 new cases

Jan 12 - 452 new cases

Jan 13 - 441 new cases

Jan 14 - 420 new cases

Jan 15 - 400 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 (+1) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,684 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 801 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,406 people were under medical care or supervision, no change from the 4,406 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 22,037 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 393 more than the 21,644 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 91 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 422 to 397.

According to the report for Jan 15, there are still three ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 393 ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) and 95 ‘Green’ patients (-8) in care.

A further 814 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+174), and 397 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+5), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 15 also marked that of 3121 hospital beds in total available (+107), 1,702 were occupied (+167).