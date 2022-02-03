BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 395 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 395 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 2), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 15,987.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 February 2022, 08:56AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Feb 2, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:05am.

The report marked 161 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year at 11.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 395 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,665, as follows:

  • Jan 27 - 379 new cases
  • Jan 28 - 366 new cases
  • Jan 29 - 360 new cases
  • Jan 30 - 393 new cases
  • Jan 31 - 385 new cases
  • Feb 1 - 387 new cases
  • Feb 2 - 395 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,632 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 694 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 1, there are 3,941 people under medical care or supervision, 64 more than the 3,877 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 493 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 303 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 662 to 610.

According to the report for Feb 2, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 493 ‘Yellow’ patients (+18) and 98 ‘Green’ patients (-8) in care.

A further 703 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+17), and 610 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-52).

The report also marked that of 3,217 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,910 were occupied (-25).

