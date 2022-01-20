Phuket marks 391 new COVID cases, two new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 391 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 19), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 28,556.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 January 2022, 09:00AM

Details of the two deaths reported for Jan 19. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Jan 19, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:59pm.

The report marked 114 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 13 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 148.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far five deaths in January.

UPDATE: The PPHO later (at 5pm, Jan 20) posted details of the deaths reported for Jan 19, as follows:

1) Case 25332, male, 51 years old (Group 608*), suffered dyslipidemia (high cholesterol), heart and renal failure, diabetes, was a non-smoker, had received three vaccination injections (Sinovac+Sinovac+AstraZeneca), was a high risk contact

2) Case 25340, male, 63 years old (foreigner, Group 608), suffered hypertension, abnormal blood lipids, asthma, heart disease, diabetes mellitus, unknown whether he was smoker, had received three vaccination injections (PfizerZ+PfizerZ+Moderna), risk history is unknown

Meanwhile, the 391 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,772, as follows:

Jan 13 - 441 new cases

Jan 14 - 420 new cases

Jan 15 - 400 new cases

Jan 16 - 389 new cases

Jan 17 - 348 new cases

Jan 18 - 383 new cases

Jan 19 - 391 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 2,064 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 865 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the report, 4,022 people were under medical care or supervision, 125 fewer than the 44,147 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 24,534 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 643 more than the 23,891 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 97 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 405 to 415.

According to the report for Jan 19, there are five ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 414 ‘Yellow’ patients (+28) and 123 ‘Green’ patients (+13) in care.

A further 869 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-60), and 415 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+10), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,157 hospital beds in total available (+52), 1,826 were occupied (+111).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.