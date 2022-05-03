tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

The Phuket News
Phuket marks 39 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 39 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 3), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,210.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 4 May 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for May 3, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:35pm.

Using the old format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

Under the new entry measures introduced on Sunday (May 1), international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 113.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 39 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 417, as follows:

  • Apr 27 - 79 new cases
  • Apr 28 - 73 new cases
  • Apr 29 - 69 new cases
  • Apr 30 - 56 new cases
  • May 1 - 57 new cases
  • May 2 - 44 new cases
  • May 3 - 39 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 3, there are 1,069 people under medical care or supervision, 17 fewer than the 1,086 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 56 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 61 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 10 to 11.

According to the report for May 3, there are 10 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 89 ‘Yellow’ patients (+6) and 27 ‘Green’ patients (+3) in care.

A further 7 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-5), and 11 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1).

The report also marked that of 1,084 hospital beds in total available (-64), 144 were occupied (+5).

Phuket community
Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

Of course he denies it. Even an uneducated thug with no prospects of ever improving has the brain c...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

.... Specially as the taxi driver's image/face is at stake. And yes, why all the time pics of a ...(Read More)

German tourist lost in Phuket jungle found safe

Maybe all these lost tourists should join the Phuket Hash for a safer walk in various parts of the i...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

"Cretinous clutch of corruption.." is right. Cherng-Telay police- I could write a book....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

When I was about 8 my 12 yo sister was molested in front of me in a Bangkok taxi. Police could not h...(Read More)

American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

You're gonna need a bigger boat. - JAWS ...(Read More)

Taxi driver denies any intent of sex misconduct

Under Thai law a 15 year old is a minor and not required to file a complaint themselves. You'd t...(Read More)

American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

Yeah, sorry PN, the Bull is an aggressive shark known to bite humans. Black Tip Reef Sharks however ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver under investigation for inappropriately touching Australian tourist girl, 15

Nobody forces you into the taxis, simply dont use them? Your choice....(Read More)

American shark expert differs on Phuket barracuda blame

@JohnC oxymoron is the phrase I was looking for. Thank you. ...(Read More)

 

