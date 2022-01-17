BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 389 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 16), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 27,114.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 January 2022, 09:35AM

The PPHO report for Jan 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:21am today.

The report marked 102 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 24 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far three deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 389 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,040, as follows:

  • Jan 10 - 468 new cases
  • Jan 11 - 470 new cases
  • Jan 12 - 452 new cases
  • Jan 13 - 441 new cases
  • Jan 14 - 420 new cases
  • Jan 15 - 400 new cases
  • Jan 16 - 389 new caess

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,786 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 823 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,598 people were under medical care or supervision, 192 more than the 4,406 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 22,516 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 479 more than the 22,037 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 70 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 397 to 429.

According to the report for Jan 16, there are now five ‘Red’ patients (+2), 361 ‘Yellow’ patients (-32) and 111 ‘Green’ patients (+16) in care.

A further 879 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+65), and 429 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+32), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 16 also marked that of 3,137 hospital beds in total available (+16), 1,785 were occupied (+83).

