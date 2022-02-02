BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 387 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 387 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 1), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 15,430.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 1, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:42am.

The report marked 104 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 11.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 387 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,558, as follows:

  • Jan 26 - 332 new cases
  • Jan 27 - 379 new cases
  • Jan 28 - 366 new cases
  • Jan 29 - 360 new cases
  • Jan 30 - 393 new cases
  • Jan 31 - 385 new cases
  • Feb 1 - 387 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,471 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 693 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 1, there are 3,877 people under medical care or supervision, 29 fewer than the 3,906 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 521 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 283 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 647 to 662.

According to the report for Feb 1, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 475 ‘Yellow’ patients (+6) and 106 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 686 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-11), and 662 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+15).

The report also marked that of 3,217 hospital beds in total available (-118), 1,935 were occupied (+10).

Kurt | 02 February 2022 - 10:40:12 

So far I not read about blood testing on antibodies. This I miss some writing about it?  Is here any reader who has been tested on antibodies with outcome that a 3rd booster was not needed? Furthermore, now with Omicron BA.2 ,is it wise to vaccinate children from age 3 with the left-over Sinovac against BA.2?

Kurt | 02 February 2022 - 10:25:37 

Te difference between Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 is greater than between Alpha, Delta and BA.1.  It seems that present vaccines probably not efficient in use for BA.2 . That brings up the question or Thailand needs to continue with present 4 vaccination thinking, or wait for the new needed vaccines. I know Thai who had now 4 vaccinations within 1 year. That can't be good for a body.

Kurt | 02 February 2022 - 10:19:38 

A new Omicron variant, already in 59 countries. Omicron BA.2 , in some countries already at position nr 1. The so called 'Stealth Omicron', as it is difficult to detect with present PCR tests. It feeds thinking in many countries to stop with PCR tests. It is expensive and becomes lesser effective to diagnose Omicron.

 

