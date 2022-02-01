BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 385 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 31), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 14,934.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 February 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Jan 31, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:27am.

The report marked 216 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals, but no new infections among Test & Go tourists or other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this month at 10.

Officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December, 18 deaths in November, 44 deaths in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 385 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,558, as follows:

  • Jan 25 - 343 new cases
  • Jan 26 - 332 new cases
  • Jan 27 - 379 new cases
  • Jan 28 - 366 new cases
  • Jan 29 - 360 new cases
  • Jan 30 - 393 new cases
  • Jan 31 - 385 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,367 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 691 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Jan 31, there are 3,906 people under medical care or supervision, 273 more than the 3,633 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 332 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 119 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 636 to 647.

According to the report for Jan 31, there are six ‘Red’ patients (+1), 469 ‘Yellow’ patients (-17) and 106 ‘Green’ patients (+13) in care.

A further 697 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-22), and 647 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+11).

The report also marked that of 3,335 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,925 were occupied (-15).

