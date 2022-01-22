BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 385 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 21), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 29,551.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:01am.

The report marked 116 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and six new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 148.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far five deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 385 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,673, as follows:

  • Jan 15 - 400 new cases
  • Jan 16 - 389 new cases
  • Jan 17 - 348 new cases
  • Jan 18 - 383 new cases
  • Jan 19 - 391 new cases
  • Jan 20 - 377 new cases
  • Jan 21 - 385 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 (+1) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 2,270 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 891 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Brightview Center

According to the report, 3,569 people were under medical care or supervision, 319 fewer than the 3,888 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 25,982 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 827 more than the 25,155 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 79 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 461 to 317.

According to the report for Jan 21, there are four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 464 ‘Yellow’ patients (-16) and 138 ‘Green’ patients (+7) in care.

A further 778 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-23), and 317 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-144), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,756 hospital beds in total available (+562), 1,701 were occupied (-176).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party to death
Free counselling for foreign retirees
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask warnings, Bangkok transit flights, Crocodile swims to Surin Beach? || January 21
Crocodile sighted off Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach
Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui
Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins
Property transfer, mortgage fees cut to 0.01%
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm
Bangkok transit flights to Phuket start Feb 1
Phuket marks 377 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PM rules out early election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go to return Feb. 1! Drinking hours extended, 2 more Sandbox destinations || January 20
Patong Police to crack down on face masks
Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach
Officials defend new road in Rawai

 

Phuket community
Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui

Solution: Give arrival tourists a ankle strap device. Let them pay a bail of B10,000 for the time we...(Read More)

Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned

Thailand will win this year the wolrd championship of ping pong... Which tourists will stay the firs...(Read More)

Crocodile sighted off Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

It’s looking for people without masks seems it endemic in Cherng Talay ...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

what a farse... and so how many tourist they found without mask? what did they do to them? mistery.....(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Start fining the management of establishments that are allowing patrons to ignore the rules. Third s...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Enforce it the GROCERY STORES, please. If we see people without masks, what are we to do ? Arrange...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Very mis-leading scare-mongering headline, In the story itself it clearly states locals and tourist...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Why don't they patrol the shopping malls and stores. Bangla Road is too easy and advanced warni...(Read More)

Patong Police to crack down on face masks

What about Fitness centers. People come with a mask on, take it off in the changing room and are abs...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

WHO and in this order says. Get vaccinated, keep your distance from others and wear a mask. 2 years ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential

 