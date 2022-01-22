Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 385 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 21), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 29,551.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:01am.

The report marked 116 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and six new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 148.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far five deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 385 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,673, as follows:

Jan 15 - 400 new cases

Jan 16 - 389 new cases

Jan 17 - 348 new cases

Jan 18 - 383 new cases

Jan 19 - 391 new cases

Jan 20 - 377 new cases

Jan 21 - 385 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 (+1) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 2,270 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 891 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the report, 3,569 people were under medical care or supervision, 319 fewer than the 3,888 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 25,982 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 827 more than the 25,155 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 79 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 461 to 317.

According to the report for Jan 21, there are four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 464 ‘Yellow’ patients (-16) and 138 ‘Green’ patients (+7) in care.

A further 778 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-23), and 317 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-144), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,756 hospital beds in total available (+562), 1,701 were occupied (-176).