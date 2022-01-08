BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 385 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 7), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 21,664.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 7, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:37am.

The report marked 70 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 82 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 385 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,322, as follows:

  • Jan 1 - 85 new cases
  • Jan 2 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 3 - 149 new cases
  • Jan 4 - 156 new cases
  • Jan 5 - 227 new cases
  • Jan 6 - 256 new cases
  • Jan 7 - 385 new cases

The report marked 25 (+3) people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 40 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 699 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 435 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 2,002 people were under medical care or supervision, 443 more than the 1,559 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,662 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 94more than the 19,568 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 50 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 47 to 196.

According to the report for Jan 7, there is still just one ‘Red’ patient (zero change), 353 ‘Yellow’ patients (+103) and 157 ‘Green’ patients (+14) in care.

A further 655 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+71), and 255 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+219), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 7 also marked that of 2,504 hospital beds in total available (+72), 1,422 were occupied (+408).

Have a news tip-off? Click here

