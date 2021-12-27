Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 38 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 26), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,385.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:04am.

The report marked 12 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 30 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 38 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 237, as follows:

Dec 20 - 46 new cases

Dec 21 - 25 new cases

Dec 22 - 33 new cases

Dec 23 - 31 new cases

Dec 24 - 37 new cases

Dec 25 - 27 new cases

Dec 26 - 38 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (zero change), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 309 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 128 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 447 people were under medical care or supervision, 43 more than the 404 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,939 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 37 more than the 18,902 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 28 to 33.

According to the report for Dec 26, there are two ‘Red’ patients (+1 from yesterday), 103 ‘Yellow’ patients (-4) and 46 ‘Green’ patients (+8) in care.

A further 103 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+19), and 28 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-13), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 26 also marked that of 1,942 hospital beds in total available (+4), 282 were occupied (+10).