Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 38 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 38 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 7), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,385.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 8 May 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for May 6, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:09pm.

Using the old format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

Under the new entry measures introduced last Sunday (May 1), international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 113. Officials have so far marked zero deaths for May.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 38 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 315, as follows:

  • May 1 - 57 new cases
  • May 2 - 44 new cases
  • May 3 - 39 new cases
  • May 4 - 53 new cases
  • May 5 - 43 new cases
  • May 6 - 41 new cases
  • May 7 - 38 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 7, there are 849 people under medical care or supervision, 55 fewer than the 904 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 93 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 105 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from four to eight.

According to the report for May 7, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 72 ‘Yellow’ patients (-2) and 16 ‘Green’ patients (+6) in care.

A further four people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-1), and eight were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-2).

The report also marked that of 1,058 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 115 were occupied (-4).

