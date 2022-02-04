Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 379 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 3), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 16,523.

Friday 4 February 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Feb 3, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:30am.

The report marked 155 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, marking the second death already this month and bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 12.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 379 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,665, as follows:

Jan 28 - 366 new cases

Jan 29 - 360 new cases

Jan 30 - 393 new cases

Jan 31 - 385 new cases

Feb 1 - 387 new cases

Feb 2 - 395 new cases

Feb 3 - 379 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,787 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 696 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 3, there are 4,165 people under medical care or supervision, 224 more than the 3,941 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 311 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 215 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 610 to 604.

According to the report for Feb 3, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 520 ‘Yellow’ patients (+27) and 98 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 692 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-11), and 604 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-6).

The report also marked that of 3,217 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,920 were occupied (+10).