BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 379 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Feb 3), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 16,523.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 4 February 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Feb 3, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:30am.

The report marked 155 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, marking the second death already this month and bringing the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this year to 12.

Officials marked 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January, six in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 379 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,665, as follows:

  • Jan 28 - 366 new cases
  • Jan 29 - 360 new cases
  • Jan 30 - 393 new cases
  • Jan 31 - 385 new cases
  • Feb 1 - 387 new cases
  • Feb 2 - 395 new cases
  • Feb 3 - 379 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,787 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 696 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Feb 3, there are 4,165 people under medical care or supervision, 224 more than the 3,941 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 311 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 215 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 610 to 604.

According to the report for Feb 3, there are six ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 520 ‘Yellow’ patients (+27) and 98 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 692 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-11), and 604 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-6).

The report also marked that of 3,217 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,920 were occupied (+10).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 04 February 2022 - 11:44:31 

@ Kurt  Uuhh, Omicron BA2.  Panicking again?

Ash Ward | 04 February 2022 - 11:03:47 

Most bar girls don't recieve a salary, so they have talk the customer into buying them a lady drink of which the bar girl gets aprox 100 baht per drink.

Ash Ward | 04 February 2022 - 10:25:36 

Another 155 infected Sandbox arrivals yesterday. Another 379 local infections.
Tourists go to bars in Bangla Road, the bar girls ask them to buy lady drinks,  the customer and bar girl remove there masks to drink together, no social distancing! That is how the virus spreads in Thai Bar areas.

Kurt | 04 February 2022 - 09:39:33 

How many of the death are locals, how many foreigners? Of daily Phuket infections are majority among locals who actually got tested. Majority locals not tested. Now the new Omicron BA.2 coming up fast. Not known yet or present vaccines will 'cover' that.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trouble at Phanason Grand Ville
Sandbox, Test & Go generate B32bn for economy, reports Phuket officials
Phuket has plenty of water for the dry season, says Anuphap
Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi
WHO sees pause, even end of pandemic for Europe
Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals
Princess to attend Beijing opener
Students’ exam data sold on web
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxis in the spotlight, Sausage factory raid after 9 kids fall ill || February 3
Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks
Phuket to start vaccinating young children
Water projects key to Phuket’s future, says Governor
Phuket police, PLTO target local taxi drivers
Phuket order ratifies Test & Go entry requirements
Asean urges ‘immediate’ end to Myanmar violence

 

Phuket community
Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

Could TPN possibly get a definitive statement from the Phuket governor as to whether we need to wear...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

A real class act there. I wonder how much the "dark-skinned man" had to pay the police fo...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

Thieving b******. Denied it until he couldn't. Shameless. ...(Read More)

Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

What's with the quasi- medical top he is wearing- he has no medical qualifications whatsoever. J...(Read More)

Foreigner caught stealing money from inDriver taxi

Kick this… out of the country forever thanks. Think this it’s not the first time and not last ti...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

I tough any carrier is fully responsible for his passengers and had to bring them back at his own ex...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

Kurt@ antigen test before departure is Verboten origins are not compliant and airlines are lax - we ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

@ Kurt Uuhh, Omicron BA2. Panicking again?...(Read More)

Anutin says no legal obligations for people to wear face masks

Should stop any regulations about wearing a mask on the streets anyway....(Read More)

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, one new death

Most bar girls don't recieve a salary, so they have talk the customer into buying them a lady dr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 