Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 379 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 27), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 last year to 32,528.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 27, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:57pm.

The report marked 143 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 last year at 150.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far seven deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 379 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,574, as follows:

Jan 21 - 385 new cases

Jan 22 - 412 new cases

Jan 23 - 369 new cases

Jan 24 - 354 new cases

Jan 25 - 343 new cases

Jan 26 - 332 new cases

Jan 27 - 379 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 last year.

The report also marked 3,041 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1 last year, and 908 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the report, 3582 people were under medical care or supervision, 21 more than the 3,561 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 28,946 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 last year ‒ 504 more than the 28,442 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 47 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 355 to 574 (+219).

According to the report for Jan 27, there are still four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 436 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 95 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 684 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 355 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,336 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,643 were occupied (+69).