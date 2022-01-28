BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 379 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 27), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 last year to 32,528.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 27, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:57pm.

The report marked 143 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 last year at 150.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far seven deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 379 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,574, as follows:

  • Jan 21 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 22 - 412 new cases
  • Jan 23 - 369 new cases
  • Jan 24 - 354 new cases
  • Jan 25 - 343 new cases
  • Jan 26 - 332 new cases
  • Jan 27 - 379 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 last year.

The report also marked 3,041 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1 last year, and 908 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

According to the report, 3582 people were under medical care or supervision, 21 more than the 3,561 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 28,946 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 last year ‒ 504 more than the 28,442 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 47 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 355 to 574 (+219).

According to the report for Jan 27, there are still four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 436 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 95 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 684 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 355 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,336 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,643 were occupied (+69).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety
NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New road for Kata Hill? Phuket Town crossings, Kids 5-11 to be vaccinated || January 27
Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose
COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand
Phuket market prices under watch
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English
Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action
New chapter with Saudis feted
Traffic law backers call for sterner charges
Phuket marks 332 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Immigration on COVID Visa Extensions, Foreigner shot at Patong resort || January 26
Foreigner shot at Patong resort
Phuket Immigration: COVID Visa Extensions until Mar 25, all other visas roll back to pre-COVID times
Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

 

Phuket community
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Well, here it is, all well done on paper. Nothing can go wrong anymore. :-) Questions about the pa...(Read More)

Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market

A fine article that gives a international independent look into the Thai 'Tourist kitchen'.....(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

Aha, Thailand starts early in economically warming up herself for the next 'High Season' 202...(Read More)

Phuket Town pedestrian crossings get safety makeover

Apologies. A comma was omitted. .."and presto, people became..." btw; presto means voila...(Read More)

NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms

Great. Now give them access to cheap and safe abortions and Thailand will be approaching gender equ...(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

The sentence 'using it's own criteria and with or without WHO" says all we need to know...(Read More)

New chapter with Saudis feted

Why don't you reconcile with Thai muslims before worrying about fixing ties with what is well kn...(Read More)

Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose

When I first came here I was warned by expats not to use the Wachira (there is no V in Thai language...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

Have you also translated them in to russian? Let's face it, they are the ones who keep running a...(Read More)

Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

A lot of "requirements" but still no information on how they will be enforced. Making hot...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Brightview Center

 