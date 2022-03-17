BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 371 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 371 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 371 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 16), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 42,058.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 16, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:06pm.

The report marked 11 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 17 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported for March at 36 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year at 73.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 371 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 3,057, as follows:

  • Mar 10 - 498 new cases
  • Mar 11 - 492 new cases
  • Mar 12 - 464 new cases
  • Mar 13 - 443 new cases
  • Mar 14 - 405 new cases
  • Mar 15 - 384 new cases
  • Mar 16 - 371 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,190 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,929 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Thai Residential

According to the report for Mar 16, there are 4,719 people under medical care or supervision, 121 fewer than the 4,840 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 519 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 766 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 113 to 108.

According to the report for Mar 16, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 278 ‘Yellow’ patients (+50) and 24 ‘Green’ patients (+2) in care.

A further 317 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+8), and 108 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-5).

The report also marked that of 2,978 hospital beds in total available (-9), 743 were occupied (+55).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Killer of Swiss tourist in Phuket gets life in prison || March 16
1.4kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raid
Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform
Police search for foreign shoplifter
Vietnam ends COVID-19 quarantine for international travellers
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Life imprisonment for killer of Phuket Swiss tourist
European leaders in defiant Kyiv trip as Russia closes in
Russia envoy working to aid vacationers
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Prayut concerned over Russia-Ukraine conflict on Apec summit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier ushers in new deep south airport as insurgent group marks anniversary || March 15
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises

 

Phuket community
Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe

Airlines will be thrilled at that who’s to say they won’t demand it to protect their staff and o...(Read More)

Songkran water ritual a health risk, says government

LOL. After 1000s of people getting killed over the years doing stupid things with water during Songk...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

Hard to find him because he is probably a real cop and his cronies are helping to hide him. (For a c...(Read More)

Life imprisonment for killer of Phuket Swiss tourist

And still the red bull boy roams free for killing someone.... Thai justice!...(Read More)

1.4kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raid

Good work. ...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

RTP, what a useless handsitting club. Just sending out summons instead of hunting him down and arres...(Read More)

Phuket call centre to help Russians, Ukrainians stuck in Thailand well received

Unbelieveble that TAT helps citizens of Russia that started a war against a peaceful Ukraine, is bom...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

er, [scoffs] that should read- WOULD anyone pay attention. [snickers] ...(Read More)

Russia envoy working to aid vacationers

Russia on brink of foreign currency debt default. Problems to get Russians home from Thailand? Thail...(Read More)

Russia envoy working to aid vacationers

Putin's facade has cracked, . No man has a finger big enough for that leaky dike. Rich will surv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 