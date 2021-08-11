Phuket marks 37 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 37 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 10), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,609.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 August 2021, 08:36AM

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8:20pm last night, also marked one more patient infected in another province brought back to Phuket for medical treatment under the “Bring Phuket people home” campaign as well as 16 new infections confirmed under the subcategory “New cases from foreign countries”.

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon later explained that the 16 new cases were Thai fisherman who had returned from were working in Myanmar. They are now observing quarantine on their boat.

The 37 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 357, as follows:

Aug 4 - 65 new cases

Aug 5 - 33 new cases

Aug 6 - 40 new cases

Aug 7 - 40 new cases

Aug 8 - 81 new cases

Aug 9 - 61 new cases

Aug 10 - 37 new cases

The current total of 1,609 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 35 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 52 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 659 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 1,009 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 794 beds available for COVID patients. Of the 794 beds available, 566 beds are occupied, leaving 228 beds still available, said the report.

The report also marked that 20 COVID patients in care were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday); 181 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-9 change) and the remaining 341 were designated ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.