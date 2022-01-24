Phuket marks 369 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 369 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 23), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 last year to 30,576.

The PPHO report for Jan 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:22am.

The report marked 120 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and five new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 last year at 149.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far six deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 369 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,665, as follows:

Jan 17 - 348 new cases

Jan 18 - 383 new cases

Jan 19 - 391 new cases

Jan 20 - 377 new cases

Jan 21 - 385 new cases

Jan 22 - 412 new cases

Jan 23 - 369 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 last year.

The report also marked 2,506 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1 last year, and 899 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the report, 3,577 people were under medical care or supervision, 23 fewer than the 3,600 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 26,999 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 last year ‒ 517 more than the 26,482 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 72 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 314 to 390.

According to the report for Jan 23, there are four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 448 ‘Yellow’ patients (+19) and 138 ‘Green’ patients (-4) in care.

A further 733 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-39), and 390 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+76), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,070 hospital beds in total available (+7), 1,713 were occupied (+52).