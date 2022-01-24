BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 369 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 369 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 369 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 23), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 last year to 30,576.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 January 2022, 09:15AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:22am.

The report marked 120 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and five new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 last year at 149.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far six deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 369 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,665, as follows:

  • Jan 17 - 348 new cases
  • Jan 18 - 383 new cases
  • Jan 19 - 391 new cases
  • Jan 20 - 377 new cases
  • Jan 21 - 385 new cases
  • Jan 22 - 412 new cases
  • Jan 23 - 369 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 last year.

The report also marked 2,506 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1 last year, and 899 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

MGID

According to the report, 3,577 people were under medical care or supervision, 23 fewer than the 3,600 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 26,999 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 last year ‒ 517 more than the 26,482 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 72 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 314 to 390.

According to the report for Jan 23, there are four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 448 ‘Yellow’ patients (+19) and 138 ‘Green’ patients (-4) in care.

A further 733 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-39), and 390 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+76), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,070 hospital beds in total available (+7), 1,713 were occupied (+52).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourist uncertainty hampering Phuket hotel market
Rescue worker accosted by alley drunk for bringing patient home
Oil spill off Rayong, slick heading to coast
New downhill road considered to make Kata Hill safer
Phuket pubs, bars must register to sell alcohol
Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine
Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’
Phuket marks 343 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal tanker truck wipeout, Cannabis decriminalisation as recreational use proposed || January 25
Phuket Wittayalai suspends classes over COVID concerns
Thailand’s corruption standing slides
New improved B20 banknotes on the way
Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout
Eight dead in Cup of Nations stadium crush
B1.4bn boost ‘no cure’ for financial woe

 

Phuket community
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

Omicron cases are not Delta cases. A world of difference. Omicron is a help to get immunity if we g...(Read More)

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

With a reported 500 cases a day in Phuket, it is likely taht this extension will be short lived...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Like laws in smart countries dictate, tankers, heavy truck, big busses should have speed limiters an...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

In all corrupt countries the general population remains poor. They should teach that given fact in s...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

Too many people feed corruption especially around all dealings with Immigration Offices some even th...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Drunk drivers driving unregistered & uninsured vehicles on AU roads are covered by compulsory in...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Were both drivers blood alcohol & methamphetamine tested immediately after the crash which woul...(Read More)

Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’

Finally, now also in Thailand the light start shining about over-vaccination nonses, I wrote yester...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

@Pooliekev, please no drama/crocedile tears. A man in posession of full senses drove a tanker at TO ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

No need to comment on this article. Every person in this country, local and foreign, know how bad th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 