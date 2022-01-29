BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 366 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 366 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 28).

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 January 2022, 09:43AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Jan 28, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:05am.

The report issued by the PPHO has been redesigned slightly, and no longer provides a number representing the total number of infections recorded since Apr 3 last year, which yesterday stood at 32,528.

Instead, the report now marks only the cases recorded since Jan 1 this year.

As such, the report marked 137 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and three new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday (Jan 28), leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this month at seven (150 since Apr 3 last year).

Officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December, 18 deaths in November, 44 deaths in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 366 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,555, as follows:

  • Jan 22 - 412 new cases
  • Jan 23 - 369 new cases
  • Jan 24 - 354 new cases
  • Jan 25 - 343 new cases
  • Jan 26 - 332 new cases
  • Jan 27 - 379 new cases
  • Jan 28 - 366 new cases

The new report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 2,808 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 689 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Jan 28, there are 3,549 people under medical care or supervision, 33 fewer than the 3,582 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 539 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Jan 1 ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 58 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 574 to 535.

According to the report for Jan 28, there are still four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 422 ‘Yellow’ patients (-14) and 121 ‘Green’ patients (+26) in care.

A further 740 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+56), and 574 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+219).

The report also marked that of 3,336 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,861 were occupied (+218).

