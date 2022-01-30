Phuket marks 360 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 360 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 29), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 13,804.

Sunday 30 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Jan 29, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:32am.

The report marked 207 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths recorded so far this month at seven (150 since Apr 3 last year).

Officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December, 18 deaths in November, 44 deaths in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 360 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,503, as follows:

Jan 23 - 369 new cases

Jan 24 - 354 new cases

Jan 25 - 343 new cases

Jan 26 - 332 new cases

Jan 27 - 379 new cases

Jan 28 - 366 new cases

Jan 29 - 360 new cases

The new report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 3,015 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 691 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Jan 29, there are 3,672 people under medical care or supervision, 123 fewer than the 3,549 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 446 people being discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 42 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 535 to 620 (+85).

According to the report for Jan 29, there are now five ‘Red’ patients (+1), 452 ‘Yellow’ patients (+30) and 107 ‘Green’ patients (-14) in care.

A further 660 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-80), and 620 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+46).

The report also marked that of 3,338 hospital beds in total available (+2), 1,844 were occupied (-17).