Phuket marks 36 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 36 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 30), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,535.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 July 2022, 08:56AM

The PPHO daily report for June 30, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 8:10pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at three and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 121.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 36 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 176, as follows:

  • June 24 - 16 new cases
  • June 25 - 14 new cases
  • June 26 - 15 new cases
  • June 27 - 20 new cases
  • June 28 - 48 new cases
  • June 29 - 27 new cases
  • June 30 - 36 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for June 30, there are 175 people under medical care or supervision, 16 more than the 159 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 20 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 458 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 30, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 101 ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 186 hospital beds in total available (+20), 118 were occupied (+7).

Phuket community
Doctor says too early to drop guard

Anutin had 6 jabs and still got it . So what is the point in taking the snakeoil it does not work. 9...(Read More)

Insomniacs get weed treatment

YES. Nothing makes me sleep better than a few tokes on a joint before bed. Forget the pills, try som...(Read More)

Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

Very common to see idiot locals driving along with their child on their lap playing with the steerin...(Read More)

Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx

Expected tourist influx??? 5555555555...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort

@Ashward. By the sound of it you are totaly clueless about the effects of cannabis. You sound just l...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

Christysweet, I am not sure or it is their not-functional uniform. Afterall, they all have shaven he...(Read More)

After drinking problems, man found hanged in Srisoonthorn

May He Rest in Peace. This man had a heavy drinking problem, not started last week. Not understand w...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

The purpose of a fine is dual. 1: Punishment ( law enforcement). 2: To discourage the traffic viola...(Read More)

Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx

'Wxpcted influx'? is he aware its Low Season (if that's still the term we use for it). M...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Dekass...I'm lazy...hate the traffic...but also Scotch, and was curious as to why such a simple...(Read More)

 

