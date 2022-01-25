Phuket marks 354 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 354 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 24), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 last year to 31,032.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 24, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:13am.

The report marked 101 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 last year at 149.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far six deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 354 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,671, as follows:

Jan 18 - 383 new cases

Jan 19 - 391 new cases

Jan 20 - 377 new cases

Jan 21 - 385 new cases

Jan 22 - 412 new cases

Jan 23 - 369 new cases

Jan 24 - 354 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 47 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 last year.

The report also marked 2,607 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1 last year, and 900 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the report, 3.349 people were under medical care or supervision, 228 fewer than the 3,577 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 27,663 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 last year ‒ 664 more than the 26,999 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 49 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 390 to 332.

According to the report for Jan 24, there are four ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 439 ‘Yellow’ patients (-9) and 119 ‘Green’ patients (-19) in care.

A further 705 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-28), and 332 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-58), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,336 hospital beds in total available (+266), 1,599 were occupied (-114).