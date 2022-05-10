tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 35 new COVID cases, one death

Phuket marks 35 new COVID cases, one death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 35 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 9), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,478.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 10 May 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for May 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:40pm.

Using the old format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and no new infections among Test & Go tourists, and no new infections among other international arrivals.

Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, marking the second COVID death reported for May and bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 115.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 35 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 304, as follows:

  • May 3 - 39 new cases
  • May 4 - 53 new cases
  • May 5 - 43 new cases
  • May 6 - 41 new cases
  • May 7 - 38 new cases
  • May 8 - 55 new cases
  • May 9 - 35 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 9, there are 813 people under medical care or supervision, 15 fewer than the 828 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 49 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 78 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from nine to seven.

According to the report for May 9, there are 15 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 71 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 11 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further three people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and nine were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 957 hospital beds in total available (-96), 109 were occupied (-1).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman believed killed by attack from brother’s dog
Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign
Philippine dictator’s son wins landslide presidential victory
Putin says Russia defending ‘Motherland’ as Ukraine war rages
Child safety restraint rule a work in progress
Small power outage to affect Bang Tao
COVID alert downgraded
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cult temple leader arrested after bodies found, Maya Bay to close later this year || May 9
Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum
Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer
Nightspots eye June relaunch
Pfizer jabs offered at Cherng Talay
Patong Pansuk resumes activities
As Ukraine war rages, Biden team revives Asia focus
Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

 

Phuket community
Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

After months of cancer treatment in Australia, the doctors have cleared me to come back to Phuket. I...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer

Over 340 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the US alone. Why would one boys' tragic...(Read More)

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

We may differentiate thinking between religions and cults. Religions should be respected. The histor...(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

??? Why are they worried about this but let everyone where those pointless plastic helmets on motorb...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

@Kurt That meeting isn't only about the Ukraine conflict.So why he should not go there ? For ...(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

'WE WILL DO THIS- but maybe not yet' -classic 'we announced something we didn't actu...(Read More)

Maya Bay to close again for 2 months

It take 3.5 years to find out there are no improvement to fix Maya Bay ! so why not change the ones ...(Read More)

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

Much of the behaviourdone by so-called religious people is unacceptable and disgusting. I can't ...(Read More)

Kid car seats mandatory from Sept 5

A step in the right direction but something that should have been made law 30-40 years ago. It will ...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer

Are the treatment costs of the Thai boy not covered by the National Thai 30 baht health insurance? A...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 