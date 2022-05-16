tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 32 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 32 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 32 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 15), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,701.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 May 2022, 08:55AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for May 15, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 4:43am today (May 16).

Using a new format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas. Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May at three, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 116.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 32 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 258, as follows:

  • May 9 - 35 new cases
  • May 10 - 24 new cases
  • May 11 - 47 new cases
  • May 12 - 35 new cases
  • May 13 - 51 new cases
  • May 14 - 34 new cases
  • May 15 - 32 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

PaintFX

According to the report for May 15, there are 775 people under medical care or supervision, 23 fewer than the  798 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 55 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1

The report recorded 58 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from four to six.

According to the report for May 15, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 58 ‘Yellow’ patients (-8) and 10 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

One person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at a ‘hospitels’ (-1), and six were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+2).

The report also marked that of 957 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 89 were occupied (-7).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Female students face police over vicious attack on 11-year-old
Missing German tourist found safe
Search for missing German tourist will continue, assures Vice Governor
Phuket Governor marks Visakha Bucha
Biden heralds ‘new era’ in US-Asean ties
Worried parents told kids’ jabs are safe
Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers
Australia PM makes final push for re-election
Helicopter to join search for German tourist
Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall
New marina plan eyes big spenders
Phuket marks 34 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset
Phuket expects B1.8bn lift from 4-day holiday
No bleached corals off Phuket, reports DMCR

 

Phuket community
Missing German tourist found safe

That’s was good news. ...(Read More)

Pandemic, or Endemic Epidemic? It’s all Academic!

Yes, yes, very entertaining. The Thai penchant to value fabricated appearance over actual substance ...(Read More)

Worried parents told kids’ jabs are safe

Keep the unvaccinated kids out of school. Problem solved. If parents want to believe the unfounded s...(Read More)

Helicopter to join search for German tourist

They should contact good ol' Inspector K. always first in such cases !...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers

The usual moaning from the usual suspects. The good thing is that there are enough people who will v...(Read More)

Tourist falls to death from Samui waterfall

Sadly no amount of signs stop stupidity and let's face it our species has plenty of stupidity to...(Read More)

Helicopter to join search for German tourist

It saddens me to say that after 5 days I doubt she just got lost. Remember the woman who walked to t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

Yes, most importantly get our own house in order. Until all the bad elements are gotten rid of Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers

If they so desperately need the help of foreigners try paying for their skills. Since they do most o...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration seeks expat volunteers

Funny thing is, unless something has changed they don't give them visas and work permits, thus t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 