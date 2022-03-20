Phuket marks 313 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 313 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 19), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 43,111.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 20 March 2022, 10:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 19, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:39am.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 41 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 78.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 2pm, Mar 20) posted details of the two deaths reported for Mar 19, as follows:

1) Case 26028, male, 93 years old (Group 608*), suffered from hypertension. dyslipidemia, asthma, heart disease, renal failure, was in palliative care, had received two COVID-19 vaccination injections (Sinovac+AstraZeneca), risk history marked as “unknown”

2) Case 34610, male, 96 years old, (was a monk, Group 608*), suffered from no pre-existing medical conditions, had received two vaccination COVID-19 vaccination injections of the Moderna vaccine

Meanwhile, the 313 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,608, as follows:

Mar 13 - 443 new cases

Mar 14 - 405 new cases

Mar 15 - 384 new cases

Mar 16 - 371 new cases

Mar 17 - 357 new cases

Mar 18 - 335 new cases

Mar 19 - 313 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,195 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 1,971 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 19, there are 4,176 people under medical care or supervision, 67 fewer than the 4,243 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 397 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 181 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 94 to 86.

According to the report for Mar 19, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 250 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 22 ‘Green’ patients (-2) in care.

A further 264 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-19), and 86 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-7).

The report also marked that of 2,471 hospital beds in total available (-24), 638 were occupied (-29).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.