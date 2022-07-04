Tengoku
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, two deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 31 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (July 3), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,617.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 July 2022, 09:00AM

Details of the deaths reported for July 3. Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for July 3, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 7:13pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing to the total for July to four and bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year to 125*.

Officials marked three COVID deaths in June, five in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

The PPHO later (at 8:18pm, July 3) posted details of the deaths reported for July 3, as follows:

1) Case 444063 (sic), male, 73 years old (Group 608*); Final diagnosis: COVID-19 with pneumonia, CKD (chronic kidney disease); already suffered from hypertension, stage 3 renal failure, immunodeficiency, BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia), Parkinson’s disease; not vaccinated for COVID-19; risk history given as “having many congenital diseases, low immunity, was elderly”.

2) Case 44238, male, 71 years old (Group 608**); Final diagnosis: COVID-19 with pneumonia; already suffered from hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, kidney failure (ESRD ‒ End-Stage Renal Disease); epilepsy, cerebrovascular disease, Asthma; not vaccinated for COVID-19; risk history given as “having many congenital diseases, low immunity, on dialysis, was elderly”

Meanwhile, the 31 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 213, as follows:

  • June 27 - 20 new cases
  • June 28 - 48 new cases
  • June 29 - 27 new cases
  • June 30 - 36 new cases
  • July 1 - 34 new cases
  • July 2 - 17 new cases
  • July 3 - 31 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for July 3, there are 194 people under medical care or supervision, nine more than the 185 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 20 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 247 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for July 3, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 118 ‘Yellow’ patients (+3) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 188 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 134 were occupied (+3). 

* The PPHO has continued to report an extra death in the total that was never included in the individual daily tallies since July 1. (See here and here.)

** ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

