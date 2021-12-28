BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 31 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 27), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,444.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 27, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:09am.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 26 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 31 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 222, as follows:

  • Dec 21 - 25 new cases
  • Dec 22 - 33 new cases
  • Dec 23 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 24 - 37 new cases
  • Dec 25 - 27 new cases
  • Dec 26 - 38 new cases
  • Dec 27 - 31 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (zero change), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 311 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 154 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

PaintFX

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 439 people were under medical care or supervision, eight fewer than the 447 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,006 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 67 more than the 18,939 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 13 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 33 to 39.

According to the report for Dec 27, there are zero ‘Red’ patients (-2 from yesterday), 107 ‘Yellow’ patients (+44) and 48 ‘Green’ patients (+2) in care.

A further 106 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+3), and 29 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 27 also marked that of 1,944 hospital beds in total available (+2), 290 were occupied (+8).

