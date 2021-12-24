BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 31 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 23), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,217.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Dec 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:19pm.

The report marked one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals or other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 31 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 252, as follows:

  • Dec 17 - 45 new cases
  • Dec 18 - 28 new cases
  • Dec 19 - 44 new cases
  • Dec 20 - 46 new cases
  • Dec 21 - 25 new cases
  • Dec 22 - 33 new cases
  • Dec 23 - 31 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (zero change), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 294 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 77 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Thanyapura

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 399 people were under medical care or supervision, 18 fewer than the  417 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,818 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 50 more than the 18,768 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two three people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 48.

According to the report for Dec 23, there is still one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 119 ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 34 ‘Green’ patients (-7).

A further 81 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-6), and 41 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 23 also marked that of 1,937 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 276 were occupied (-6).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US regulator authorises Merck’s COVID pill
Bangkok’s New Year countdown to stay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’High heels mob’ nightlife workers demand gov’t relief as bars stay shut || December 23
Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion
Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only
Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open
Electricity outages to affect parts of Thepkrasattri and Kamala
US health regulator authorises Pfizer’s COVID pill
Phuket marks 33 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Test & Go promises to be kept
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo closure prompts largest tiger rescue in Thailand, Missing infected tourist found || December 22
Phuket City Mayor: Creativity, culture to lure domestic tourists
As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand
Singapore suspends new ticket sales for quarantine-free arrivals
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

 

Phuket community
Police search for infected tourist who left quarantine hotel

Another ridiculous Covid drama unfolds here as this tourist just got 2 Covid tests on Samui, both ar...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Thai quarantine is a farce when it only means obligated sleeping in a SHA hotel. That is no quaranti...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

@maverick, Not the hotel accomodation is here the issue. The issue is the idiote fact that quarantin...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Kurt@ where would tourists stay if not in a hotel majority of them need accommodation anyway so it i...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Omicron is the end of the current Covid virus as everyone gets it and it further weakens with herd i...(Read More)

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

When you are aofficial, and not want to touch real important matters, just avoiding them, nothing im...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Omicrom is a corona particle, as it the 'common cold' which it may well be morphing into- ho...(Read More)

Phuket New Year 1am alcohol reprieve for outdoor venues only

Closing at 11pm on New Years Eve for indoor venues, WTF Clowns!!!...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Praise? While it is now known that Omicron is just a kind of flu? Pathetic how thai officialdom is...(Read More)

Phuket Town readies for New Year road safety blitz

That last paragraph by V/G is completely void of any substance at all; "We have a plan to make ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 