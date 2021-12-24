Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 31 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 23), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,217.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 December 2021, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Dec 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:19pm.

The report marked one new infection among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals or other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 31 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 252, as follows:

Dec 17 - 45 new cases

Dec 18 - 28 new cases

Dec 19 - 44 new cases

Dec 20 - 46 new cases

Dec 21 - 25 new cases

Dec 22 - 33 new cases

Dec 23 - 31 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (zero change), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 294 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 77 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 399 people were under medical care or supervision, 18 fewer than the 417 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,818 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 50 more than the 18,768 reported yesterday.

The report recorded two three people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 48.

According to the report for Dec 23, there is still one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 119 ‘Yellow’ patients (+7) and 34 ‘Green’ patients (-7).

A further 81 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-6), and 41 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 23 also marked that of 1,937 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 276 were occupied (-6).