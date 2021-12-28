BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 30 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 28), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,509.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Dec 28, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:45pm.

The report marked 15 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 19 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 30 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 227, as follows:

  • Dec 22 - 33 new cases
  • Dec 23 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 24 - 37 new cases
  • Dec 25 - 27 new cases
  • Dec 26 - 38 new cases
  • Dec 27 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 28 - 30 new cases

The report marked 21 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (+1), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (zero change), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 326 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 173 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 451 people were under medical care or supervision, 12 more than the 439 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,059 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 53 more than the 19,006 reported yesterday.

The report recorded one person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 39 to 36.

According to the report for Dec 28, there are zero ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 104 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 43 ‘Green’ patients (-5) in care.

A further 117 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+11), and 36 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+7), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 28 also marked that of 1,944 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 300 were occupied (+10).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs
PRU and police partner to offer legal training to officers
Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result
Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron alert? Tiger shrimp younglings, E-motorbike taxis for test run || December 28
Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases
Belgian man in care after cutting own throat
Myanmar actor famous in Thailand jailed for 3 years
Runaway Israeli tourist returned to Bangkok
Indoor venues back to 11pm ‘last call’ for New Year’s Eve
TUI confirms still flying to Phuket
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Side effects cost government B1bn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai health officials outline best/worst-case COVID scenarios, Turtle joy ride || December 27
Health officials outline likely scenarios as Omicron spreads

 

Phuket community
Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Since foreigners often pay many times what Thais do, Nat'l Parks entry fees for instance- pass ...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Boy... RTP officials really "made an example" out of this guy. 2,000 baht is a pretty goo...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

Trump did one thing usefully, and no doubt profited off it. However had he not ignored the dangers...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

B2,000 is a small fine ( same as for overdue 90 day report) , considering the costs for seaching hi...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Isn't it time fireworks went the way of asbestos and were banned? All those toxic fumes and pla...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Please donate to WFFT as the tigers are still languishing in their inadequate cages for years now. Y...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Only a fool would believe that cowards hide their insults behind made up names to protect from sca...(Read More)

Belgian man in care after cutting own throat

I cannot imagine the desperation it would take to inflict this sort of harm upon myself, I can only ...(Read More)

Runaway Israeli tourist returned to Bangkok

Lock the scum up and fine him the maximum possible for his selfish disgusting behaviour. Then kick h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

Just like their masters in China, Thailand only tells it's people what it thinks they need to kn...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

 