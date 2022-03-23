BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 296 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 22), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 44,079.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 March 2022, 08:59AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 22, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:49am.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 13 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 47 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 84.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 296 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,283, as follows:

  • Mar 16 - 371 new cases
  • Mar 17 - 357 new cases
  • Mar 18 - 335 new cases
  • Mar 19 - 313 new cases
  • Mar 20 - 319 new cases
  • Mar 21 - 292 new cases
  • Mar 22 - 296 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,207 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,020 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 22, there are 3,173 people under medical care or supervision, 91 fewer than the 3,264 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 399 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 728 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 77 to 70.

According to the report for Mar 22, there are now 17 ‘Red’ patients (+1), but 166 ‘Yellow’ patients (-15) and 15 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 187 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-3), and 70 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-16).

The report also marked that of 2,452 hospital beds in total available (-9), 455 were occupied (-24).

Phuket community
DSI opens office in Phuket

Great, start at Cherng-Telay Sirinart Nat'l Forest Reserve illegal developments in Layan. Start ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Many Cartels and 'friends' Networks to screen on Phuket. Governors avoid to 'see'/ t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

Ok. Good. 10,000? No. Phuket's entire economy is based on tourism. If you don't deal dire...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Hope DSI comes with a lot of staff. There is much Government corruption on Phuket to tackle. ( allow...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Holding on to COVID

In this matter less the Governor to blame. It is a matter for Prayut, as pm, Anutin ( Minister of h...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

It will be a disaster for Africa and Middle East when Ukraine grain expert stops. It will be a globa...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

Ah, Gov admit that Phuket is polluted and dirty. Why not start to activate RTP to go after people wh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Holding on to COVID

Couldn't have written the article ay better myself. Well done! Time for a new Governor?...(Read More)

Woman jailed over blood gang allegations

Very suspect. Something smells fishier than Pla Ra!...(Read More)

Race to end restrictions

One of Thailand's biggest problems is it's poor education levels and low IQ quotant. In some...(Read More)

 

