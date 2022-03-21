BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 292 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 292 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 21), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 43,769*.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 March 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for Mar 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:14pm.

The report marked 10 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 22 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 45 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 82.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 292 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,371, as follows:

  • Mar 15 - 384 new cases
  • Mar 16 - 371 new cases
  • Mar 17 - 357 new cases
  • Mar 18 - 335 new cases
  • Mar 19 - 313 new cases
  • Mar 20 - 319 new cases
  • Mar 21 - 292 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,206 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,007 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

Brightview Center

According to the report for Mar 21, there are 3,264 people under medical care or supervision, 889 fewer than the 4,153 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 1,211 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 582 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 88 to 77.

According to the report for Mar 21, there are still 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), but 181 ‘Yellow’ patients (-67) and 15 ‘Green’ patients (+1) in care.

A further 190 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-48), and 86 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 2,461 hospital beds in total available (-10), 479 were occupied (-123).

