Phuket marks 285 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 285 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 23), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 44,384.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 23, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:14pm.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 49 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 86.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 285 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,197, as follows:

  • Mar 17 - 357 new cases
  • Mar 18 - 335 new cases
  • Mar 19 - 313 new cases
  • Mar 20 - 319 new cases
  • Mar 21 - 292 new cases
  • Mar 22 - 296 new cases
  • Mar 23 - 285 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,209 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,038 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

According to the report for Mar 23, there are 3,184 people under medical care or supervision, 11 more than the 3,173 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 292 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 351 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 70.

According to the report for Mar 23, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), but 166 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 15 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 187 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 70 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 2,650 hospital beds in total available (+198), 438 were occupied (-17).

Phuket community
DSI opens office in Phuket

Wondering how many staff DSI will station on Phuket. They need at least 150 experienced investigator...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

If Middle East doesn't get the needed amount of flour/grain, than 'bread wars' start aga...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

AEM saying/calling the war crimes agression of russian Putin a 'Russian-Ukraine conflict??' ...(Read More)

Health department recommends parents spend more time with children

Worldwide problem. Governments telling families what they should do when they are generally clueless...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Start in your own backyard. The RTP's reputation is a very shaky one. Weeding out all the bad el...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

The quickest way to have jobs for Thais on Phuket is to send all the Burmese workers home. But hang ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

These people are unemployed because the relied on the tourist industry for their job. When the touri...(Read More)

World tennis No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces shock retirement

Whats here name? Bob...(Read More)

Phuket Governor aims to create 10,000 base-wage jobs

I'd spend the money on collecting taxes, then make affordable housing and provide meals on top ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Hello DSI, may you please listen to everyone's suggestion to begin with Taxis, Tuk tuks and J...(Read More)

 

