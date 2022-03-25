BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 284 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 284 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 24), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 44,685.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 24, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:27pm.

The report marked five new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 12 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 50 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 87.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 284 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,124, as follows:

  • Mar 18 - 335 new cases
  • Mar 19 - 313 new cases
  • Mar 20 - 319 new cases
  • Mar 21 - 292 new cases
  • Mar 22 - 296 new cases
  • Mar 23 - 285 new cases
  • Mar 24 - 284 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,214 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,050 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 24, there are 3,016 people under medical care or supervision, 168 fewer than the 3,184 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 486 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 477 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 70 to 65.

According to the report for Mar 24, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 159 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and 25 ‘Green’ patients (+10) in care.

A further 133 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-54), and 65 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-5).

The report also marked that of 2,650 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 399 were occupied (-39).

