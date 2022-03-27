BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 282 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 283 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 26), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 45,278.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 March 2022, 09:15AM

Details of the death reported for Mar 26. Image: PPHO

Details of the death reported for Mar 26. Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Mar 26, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:45am.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 14 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 52 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 89.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 9:27pm, Mar 27) posted details of the deathsreported for Mar 26, as follows:

1) Case 36450, male, 68 years old (Group 608), suffered from severe COVID-19 with pneumonia along with high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney failure, diabetes, had received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, was a high risk contact through a COVID-19 patient

Meanwhile, the 282 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,027, as follows:

  • Mar 20 - 319 new cases
  • Mar 21 - 292 new cases
  • Mar 22 - 296 new cases
  • Mar 23 - 285 new cases
  • Mar 24 - 284 new cases
  • Mar 25 - 269 new cases
  • Mar 26 - 282 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,217 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,089 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 26, there are 2,842 people under medical care or supervision, 105 fewer than the 2,947 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 401 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 288 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 70 to 61.

According to the report for Mar 26, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 169 ‘Yellow’ patients (-12) and 25 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 132 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-3), and 59 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-9).

The report also marked that of 2,650 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 402 were occupied (-24).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

Kurt | 27 March 2022 - 10:33:55 

Seen the number of Covid positive Sandbox- and Test & GO Phuket arrivals it is adviceble to do a pre flight PCR test before flying to Thailand. And notice that some Health Insurances require proof of that when it comes to pay day to a Phuket hospital after Covid admittance/treatment!. Don't follow advice of a Thai Governor in that . What does he know after all about overseas matters?

 

