Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 28 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (May 21), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 52,858.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 22 May 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for May 21, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 9:08pm.

Using a new format for the daily report, the report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas. Under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of COVID deaths reported so far for May at three, and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 116.

Officials marked 20 COVID deaths in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 28 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 189, as follows:

  • May 15 - 32 new cases
  • May 16 - 28 new cases
  • May 17 - 30 new cases
  • May 18 - 22 new cases
  • May 19 - 29 new cases
  • May 20 - 20 new cases
  • May 21 - 28 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

According to the report for May 21, there are 668 people under medical care or supervision, 75 fewer than the 743 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 103 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 33 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell to zero.

According to the report for May 21, there are 14 ‘Red’ patients (+7), 53 ‘Yellow’ patients (-7) and did not list ‘Green’ patients at all.

Zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-3).

The report also marked that of 737 hospital beds in total available (-40), 67 were occupied (-3).

