BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 27 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 25), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,305.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 25, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:00am.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 27 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 243, as follows:

  • Dec 19 - 44 new cases
  • Dec 20 - 46 new cases
  • Dec 21 - 25 new cases
  • Dec 22 - 33 new cases
  • Dec 23 - 31 new cases
  • Dec 24 - 37 new cases
  • Dec 25 - 27 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (zero change), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 297 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 98 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Exotic Fishing Thailand

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 404 people were under medical care or supervision, four fewer than the 408 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,902 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 51 more than the 18,851 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 12 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 48 to 28.

According to the report for Dec 25, there is still one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 107 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 38 ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

A further 84 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 41 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 25 also marked that of 1,938 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 272 were occupied (zero change).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Christmas Day burglar arrested
Man held for B500m crypto scam
Kalasin pub cluster expands
Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger
Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas
3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron
Sea turtles return to Thailand’s shores during pandemic
Phuket arrivals must now complete health form before leaving plane
Phuket Governor offers blessings for New Year
Phuket marks 37 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Turtle joyriding at Bang Tao under investigation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis listing sought, Tracking apps blamed, Phuket NYE alcohol plans || December 24
Indoor venues may now serve alcohol until 1am for New Year celebrations
WHO Thailand urges pregnant women to get COVID-19 jabs
US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

 

Phuket community
3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

The best vaccine is the one you can get. Has anyone other than Hi-So Thais gotten anything other th...(Read More)

Living Waters: Building brighter futures

Thank you for spearheading an effort to transition this island into a livable, sustainable home and...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

@christysweet Yet, you still choose to live here, even though you would like Thailand to be a carbo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

...That period of time makes sense to analyse coming Omicron developments. Also after 20 January Si...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: An Omicron Christmas

A just 2.5 week suspension of 'Test & Go' is to short to analyse the effect of that deci...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger

Inspection of several 'risk points', well-known for road-accident black spots. Why are these...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

In Europe the scientific thoughts are that 3x Pfizer, or 3x Moderna jabs are better than A-Z. Even p...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

@agogohome, Well, perhaps the reason foreigners that received 2 A-Z vaccinations are 'not allowe...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

Flu vaccines are for Type B influenza, Omicron is a corona type virus so that vaccine will have no e...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Lots of insults, slurs and false innuendo from people who use fake names and suck badly at debating....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Brightview Center

 