Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 27 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 25), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 19,305.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 26 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 25, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 1:00am.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 18 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials so far have marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 27 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 243, as follows:

Dec 19 - 44 new cases

Dec 20 - 46 new cases

Dec 21 - 25 new cases

Dec 22 - 33 new cases

Dec 23 - 31 new cases

Dec 24 - 37 new cases

Dec 25 - 27 new cases

The report marked 20 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket (zero change), as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive (zero change), and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3 (zero change).

The report also marked 297 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 98 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 404 people were under medical care or supervision, four fewer than the 408 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 18,902 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 51 more than the 18,851 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 12 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island decreased from 48 to 28.

According to the report for Dec 25, there is still one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 107 ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 38 ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

A further 84 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (zero change), and 41 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 25 also marked that of 1,938 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 272 were occupied (zero change).