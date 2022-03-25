Phuket marks 269 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 269 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 25), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 44,981.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 March 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO daily report for Mar 25, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:42pm.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 25 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 51 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 88.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

The PPHO later (at 10am, Mar 26) posted details of the death reported for Mar 25, as follows:

1) Case 36399, female, 87 years old (Group 608*), suffered from high blood pressure, abnormal blood lipids, diabetes, not vaccinated for COVID-19, was a high risk contact of a COVID-19 patient in the family

Meanwhile, the 269 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,058, as follows:

Mar 19 - 313 new cases

Mar 20 - 319 new cases

Mar 21 - 292 new cases

Mar 22 - 296 new cases

Mar 23 - 285 new cases

Mar 24 - 284 new cases

Mar 25 - 269 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,216 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,075 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 25, there are 2,947 people under medical care or supervision, 69 fewer than the 3,016 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 364 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 328 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 65 to 70.

According to the report for Mar 25, there are 17 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 181 ‘Yellow’ patients (+22) and 25 ‘Green’ patients (zero change) in care.

A further 135 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+2), and 68 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+3).

The report also marked that of 2,650 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 426 were occupied (+27).

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at-risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.