Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 26 new COVID cases, no deaths

Phuket marks 26 new COVID cases, no deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 26 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (June 22), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 53,332.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 June 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO daily report for June 22, marked as accurate as of 6pm last night, was posted online at 8:45pm.

The report marked no new infections among any arrivals from overseas, as under the new entry measures introduced on May 1, international arrivals are no longer tested for COVID-19 on arrival.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the number of COVID deaths for June at two and the total number of COVID deaths reported so far this year at 120.

Officials marked five COVID deaths in May, 20 in April, 56 in March, 27 in February and 10 in January.

Meanwhile, the 26 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 142, as follows:

  • June 16 - 28 new cases
  • June 17 - 22 new cases
  • June 18 - 15 new cases
  • June 19 - 20 new cases
  • June 20 - 17 new cases
  • June 21 - 14 new cases
  • June 22 - 26 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report still marked 6,391 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,906 Test & Go tourists who tested positive on arrival since Jan 1.

The Comedy Club

According to the report for June 22, there are 90 people under medical care or supervision, 11 more than the 79 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 15 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 294 people testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained at zero.

According to the report for June 22, there are 16 ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 75 ‘Yellow’ patients (+19) but did not list the number of ‘Green’ patients.

Meanwhile, zero people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at any ‘hospitel’ (zero change), and zero were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change).

The report also marked that of 162 hospital beds in total available (+16), 91 were occupied (+19).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai baht weakening, Police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl || June 22
Power outage to affect Koh Yao islands
Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl
THAI sees signs of an early turnaround as losses shrink
Analysts sound alarm on baht depreciation
EGAT inaugurates Phuket’s new 500kV power substation
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Emergency decree to remain, Only 10 cannabis plants per home || June 21
Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028
Deputy minister’s father turns himself in over Khao Yai encroachment
TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year
Tree-planting to honour Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday
NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar

 

Phuket community
Green Thoughts: Selecting containers for your plants

+ one idea. check clay pots for radiation. Once I had a big and unpleasant surprise. even "expe...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Anyone else not expect it to be a 'misunderstanding'. Deflect with a 'Bad Burmese' s...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

Oh...and let's not forget the "Living in Harmony" joke. Once a throng of international...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

These people must be joking. Phuket is in no way ready to take on an international exposition, as th...(Read More)

Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony

@JohnC - Seems like there is a very common socio-mental disorder involving fragile egos combined wit...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Another case of Phuket police proving what a farce they are, acting like the kindergarten teacher ch...(Read More)

NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar

Yes! Phuket officialdom is always in denial when it comes to corruption. Corruption is only possible...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Yes JohnC, I wrote on 20 June ( Cannabis site ban grows) also a bit how to start using Cannabis. I a...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Agree, you won't die from an overdose but can certainly suffer extreme panic and hallucinations...(Read More)

TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year

When I used to work in hotels here long time ago we used to get groups of 200-300 Sth Korean couples...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 