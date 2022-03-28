BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 258 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Mar 27), bringing the total number of infections recorded since Jan 1 to 45,545.

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 March 2022, 08:56AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO daily report for Mar 27, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:12am.

The report marked three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and six new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked two new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID deaths reported for March to 54 and the total number of COVID deaths so far this year to 91.

Officials marked 27 COVID deaths in February, compared with 10 COVID deaths in Phuket in January. Previously Phuket officials recorded six COVID deaths in December, 18 in November, 44 in October and 55 COVID deaths in September.

Meanwhile, the 258 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,966, as follows:

  • Mar 21 - 292 new cases
  • Mar 22 - 296 new cases
  • Mar 23 - 285 new cases
  • Mar 24 - 284 new cases
  • Mar 25 - 269 new cases
  • Mar 26 - 282 new cases
  • Mar 27 - 258 new cases

The report marked three people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket since Jan 1, as well as eight returning from other countries and testing positive, and zero COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home”.

The report also marked 6,220 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since Jan 1, and 2,095 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Jan 1.

According to the report for Mar 27, there are 2,894 people under medical care or supervision, 52 fewer than the 2,842 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 213 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection yesterday ‒ but did not give a total for the number of patients released from medical care since Jan 1.

The report recorded 153 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 61 to 65.

According to the report for Mar 27, there are now 18 ‘Red’ patients (+1), 168 ‘Yellow’ patients (-1) and 28 ‘Green’ patients (+3) in care.

A further 103 132 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-29), and 60 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+1).

The report also marked that of 2,650 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 377 were occupied (-25).

