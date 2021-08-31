The Phuket News
Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 256 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 29) ‒ up from 162 new cases reported 24 hours earlier ‒  bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 4,074.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 30) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 29). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 30) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 29). Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:50pm last night, also marked two new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked zero new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 19.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 1,351 in the past seven days, as follows:

  • Aug 24 - 156 new cases
  • Aug 25 - 189 new cases
  • Aug 26 - 169 new cases
  • Aug 27 - 209 new cases
  • Aug 28 - 210 new cases
  • Aug 29 - 162 new cases
  • Aug 30 - 256 new cases

The current total of 4,074 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 82 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,830 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 187 from the 1,643 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,429 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 71 more patients than the 2,358 reported yesterday.

The report posted last night recorded just 10 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

While recording 10 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 85, from 850 on Sunday to 765 yesterday.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,640 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,300 (+53), or 79.27% of the total number of beds, with 340 (-53) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 411 were ‘Green’ patients (+23).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 30), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Aug 29), as follows:

  • Rassada - 981 cases (+53) ** should be 976
  • Phuket Town - 736 (+37)
    (Talad Yai 455, +32; Talad Neua 281, +5)
  • Wichit - 368 (+9) ** should be 367
  • Cherng Talay - 258 (+2)
  • Srisoonthorn - 205 (+5)
  • Kathu - 192 (+8)
  • Patong - 176 (+6)
  • Thepkrasattri - 155 (+4)
  • Chalong - 135 (+8)
  • Koh Kaew - 125 (+10)
  • Rawai - 119 (+3)
  • Pa Khlok - 75 (+3)
  • Kamala - 49 (+2)
  • Karon - 48 (+5)
  • Mai Khao - 45 (+3)
  • Sakhu - 16

Kurt | 31 August 2021 - 11:15:34 

The daily rising number of Phuket Covid cases proof many things. Not enough Thai/migrant people are yet vaccinated, wrong handling of 'fresh markets', not vaccinating with quality vaccines. To much energy wasted on the few incoming foreign tourists. Treated like they are bricks.

 

