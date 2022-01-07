BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 256 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 6), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 21,127.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 January 2022, 08:56AM

The PPHO report for Jan 6, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 2:36am.

The report marked 97 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 61 new infections among Test & Go tourists, and one new infection among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 256 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,001, as follows:

  • Dec 31 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 1 - 85 new cases
  • Jan 2 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 3 - 149 new cases
  • Jan 4 - 156 new cases
  • Jan 5 - 227 new cases
  • Jan 6 - 256 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 40 (+1) returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 629 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 353 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 1,559 people were under medical care or supervision, 349 more than the 1,210 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,568 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 46 more than the 19,522 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 163 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 36 to 47.

According to the report for Jan 6, there is still just one ‘Red’ patient (zero change), 250 ‘Yellow’ patients (+66) and 143 ‘Green’ patients (+21) in care.

A further 584 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+104), and 36 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 6 also marked that of 2,432 hospital beds in total available (+122), 1014 were occupied (+191).

