The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 245 COVID infections in past seven days

Phuket marks 245 COVID infections in past seven days

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 36 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 1), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,186.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 2 August 2021, 09:25AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map from the PPHO showing the locations of confirmed COVID infections across the island, marked accurate as of 6pm Saturday (July 31). Image: PPHO

The latest map from the PPHO showing the locations of confirmed COVID infections across the island, marked accurate as of 6pm Saturday (July 31). Image: PPHO

Phuket COVID infections for July. Source: PPHO

Phuket COVID infections for July. Source: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report also marked two new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and three new patients on the island brought back to Phuket for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” campaign.

The 36 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 245, as follows:

  • July 26 - 23 new cases
  • July 27 - 38 new cases
  • July 28 - 24 new cases
  • July 29 - 50 new cases
  • July 30 - 35 new cases
  • July 31 - 39 new cases
  • Aug 1 - 36 news cases

The current total of 1,186 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The current Phuket tally also does not include 21 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 34 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 359 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 854 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday did not mark any new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 12.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PRU sets up as second field hospital
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens
Phuket village goes under lockdown
Myanmar junta chief says new elections in two years
Police to act if anti-government ralliers keep defying orders
Government extends lockdown
Phuket Provincial Police Chief probed over gambling den raid
Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok
New expat jab registration website opens Sunday
Phuket local infections remain high
Phuket Opinion: Raising the drawbridge
Army files complaint against coup poster
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
Island isolation needed to save Phuket, save Sandbox, says Governor
Thai baht becoming the region’s worst-hit currency in COVID pandemic

 

Phuket community
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Yup. It's been obvious from the start that Phuket's island location should be a huge asset a...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

One can't make up this nonsense, all for the sake of business/money making and not about the wel...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Sounds more like an opportunity by Mr. Ho to look out for his own best interests. The vaccination pr...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Well it’s no travel insurance in Scandinavia some cover any trips outside Europe, so forget Scandi...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

200 cases in the week and he wants a Green zone? Can't make this up (well you can- 300k rooms is...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

We all saying same thing. Phuket should have been closed to most domestic arrivals a month ago and ...(Read More)

Phuket village goes under lockdown

I well recall sub district lockdowns and even an entire Bang-Tao neighborhood closed off and it w...(Read More)

Phuket village goes under lockdown

Are there hotels in that area effected? Is testing among the people in that locked down area now hap...(Read More)

Myanmar junta chief says new elections in two years

It would be know how all the Rohinga temporary Bangladesh Residents are doing ?...(Read More)

Phuket village goes under lockdown

Oh well the precedent now set, we can expect more of this long forwards ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021

 