Phuket marks 245 COVID infections in past seven days

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 36 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 1), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,186.

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 August 2021, 09:25AM

The latest map from the PPHO showing the locations of confirmed COVID infections across the island, marked accurate as of 6pm Saturday (July 31). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report also marked two new Phuket Sandbox arrivals testing positive for COVID-19, and three new patients on the island brought back to Phuket for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” campaign.

The 36 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 245, as follows:

July 26 - 23 new cases

July 27 - 38 new cases

July 28 - 24 new cases

July 29 - 50 new cases

July 30 - 35 new cases

July 31 - 39 new cases

Aug 1 - 36 news cases

The current total of 1,186 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and four returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 21 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 34 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 359 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 854 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID-19 situation report for yesterday did not mark any new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of people whose deaths are officially recognised as being caused by COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 12.