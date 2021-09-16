Phuket marks 244 news cases, three more deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 244 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 15) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 7,826.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 September 2021, 08:51AM

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:30pm last night, reported two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals.

The report also marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 43.

A separate report issued later noted the following details of the three deaths:

Case 4032, 86-year-old female (nationality not reported), suffering renal failure, not vaccinated, lived in an epidemic area

Case 5735, 81-year-old male, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung cancer, smoker, not vaccinated.

Case 7707, 61-year-old male, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, vaccinated with two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, the 244 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,646, as follows:

Sept 9 - 211 new cases

Sept 10 - 238 new cases

Sept 11 - 230 new cases

Sept 12 - 245 new cases

Sept 13 - 249 new cases

Sept 14 - 229 new cases

Sept 15 - 244 new cases

The current total of 7,826 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 93 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,549 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 71 from the 3,478 reported the day before.

The report also marked 4,434 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 172 more patients than the 4,262 reported yesterday.

The report recorded just one person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by an antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 10, from 1,188 to 1178

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,542 beds available for COVID patients ‒ unchanged from yesterday.

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 2,266 (-19) or 89.14% of the total number of beds. The number of hospital beds remaining available rose by 19 from 257 to 276, representing 10.86% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+1); 341 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+2) and 711 were ‘Green’ patients (+5).

At the time this report was posted an updated version of the map showing the locations of local infections had not been released.